StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.74. Tanzanian Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.56.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

