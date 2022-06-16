StockNews.com Downgrades Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CMTL. Noble Financial raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $248.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

