StockNews.com Downgrades EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
EVI stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90.
About EVI Industries (Get Rating)
