StockNews.com Downgrades EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) to Sell

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EVI stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.88. EVI Industries has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

About EVI Industries (Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.