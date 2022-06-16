StockNews.com Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.57.

RMD stock opened at $203.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ResMed has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total transaction of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,179,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,093 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

