StockNews.com Downgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

SNY stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61.

About Sanofi (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

