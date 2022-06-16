StockNews.com Downgrades Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to Hold

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

SNY stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

