StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing (Get Rating)
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (ARTW)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.