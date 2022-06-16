StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.46. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.