StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

