StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

BYFC opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

