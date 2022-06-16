StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
BYFC opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.28.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.