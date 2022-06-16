StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $51,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the third quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

