StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

