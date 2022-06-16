StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.57.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

