StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.57.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
