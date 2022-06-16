StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in CVD Equipment during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

