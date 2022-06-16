StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. CVD Equipment has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 29.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter.
About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
