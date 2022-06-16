StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.