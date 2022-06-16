StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

