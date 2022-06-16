StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. FedNat had a negative net margin of 46.44% and a negative return on equity of 185.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
