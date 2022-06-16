StockNews.com Upgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to “Sell”

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $545.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.05. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $172,606.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 947,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 57,401 shares of company stock worth $933,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

