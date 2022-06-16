Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sulzer stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Sulzer has a 52 week low of $69.45 and a 52 week high of $193.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sulzer from CHF 104 to CHF 110 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services. The company operates through Flow Equipment, Services, Chemtech, and Others segments. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions, which include the initial concept and pilot testing; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

