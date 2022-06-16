Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Down 18.8% in May

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. Swiss Life has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

