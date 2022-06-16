Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives $115.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYIEY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($110.42) to €107.00 ($111.46) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($140.63) to €130.00 ($135.42) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SYIEY stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

