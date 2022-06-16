Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Down 0.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company's Lotteries and Keno segment is involved in the lottery operations. It has various game brands, including Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its.

