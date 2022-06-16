TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 5.4% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 21,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,735,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

