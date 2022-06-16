TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading 5.4% Higher

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 21,923 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,735,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,457,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,522,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 203,336 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,979,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,297,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
