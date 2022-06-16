Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.08.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth $4,398,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth $219,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Talkspace by 112.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 955,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Talkspace in the third quarter worth $135,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Talkspace stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.36 million. Research analysts expect that Talkspace will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Talkspace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.