Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn Acquires 3,000 Shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) insider Taylor Andrew Wiederhorn purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $21,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,231.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. FAT Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.57%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the third quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter worth $112,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.