Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 30,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,058,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.

Shares of VZIO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.29 million. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

