Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 30,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,705,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,058,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $410,850.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 45,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $427,950.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $317,800.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $220,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $199,000.00.
Shares of VZIO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03, a PEG ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VIZIO by 1,388.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in VIZIO by 11,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in VIZIO by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 294,240 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on VIZIO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.