Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Teijin stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Teijin has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films.

