Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,446.0 days.
OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $162.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.
About Temenos (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.