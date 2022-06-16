Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,446.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMNSF opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $162.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

