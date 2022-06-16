Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of PKKFF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

