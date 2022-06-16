Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 525,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of PKKFF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Tenet Fintech Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.
About Tenet Fintech Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF)
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.