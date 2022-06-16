Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1,648.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,197 shares during the period. Terreno Realty makes up approximately 0.5% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned 0.44% of Terreno Realty worth $28,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRNO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $56.20 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.80%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.