Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCO. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Tesco from GBX 327 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.75 ($3.87).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.05) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 265.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.91. The company has a market capitalization of £18.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 221.70 ($2.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

