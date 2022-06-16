Tharisa (LON:THS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
The stock has a market capitalization of £367.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.42. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
About Tharisa (Get Rating)
