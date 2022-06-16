Tharisa (LON:THS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of £367.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 139.42. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 172 ($2.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.