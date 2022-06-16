The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Position Raised by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,300 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $16,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS stock opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $59.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

