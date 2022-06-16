The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of DSGX opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

