The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Wealthgate Family Office LLC

Wealthgate Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.6% of Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wealthgate Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.32 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 41,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $794,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,846,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,504,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

