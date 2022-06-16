The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of CPYYY opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

