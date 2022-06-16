The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,793,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.