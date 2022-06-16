TheStreet Lowers Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

