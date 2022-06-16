Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TRI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.