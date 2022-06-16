TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 440,500 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. TIS has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

