Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires Shares of 8,905 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,905 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,476,729 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,868,814,000 after buying an additional 3,207,415 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.76 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.62 and a 200-day moving average of $296.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.43.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

