Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $454,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.