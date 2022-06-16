Titleist Asset Management LTD. Invests $483,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after acquiring an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $109.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.61.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.