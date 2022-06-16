Titleist Asset Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,121 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

PepsiCo stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

