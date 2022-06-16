Titleist Asset Management LTD. Takes $426,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,922,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,642 shares in the company, valued at $253,097.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.