Todd W. Garner Sells 2,662 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNMD opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $159.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,127,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,771,000 after acquiring an additional 103,061 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

About CONMED (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.