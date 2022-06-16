Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRMLF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

TRMLF opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $63.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1785 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

