TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.84

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.84 and traded as low as C$16.18. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$16.44, with a volume of 392,470 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.94.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$118.10 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7922545 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 194.61%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.