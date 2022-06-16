TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $530.33

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $530.33 and last traded at $532.41, with a volume of 6379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $545.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.43.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.97.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.