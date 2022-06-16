TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $25.73

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.73, but opened at $29.49. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 15 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.74.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $112,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,639. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

