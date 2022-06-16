Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as high as C$4.21. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.10, with a volume of 600,883 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.62.

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$218.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.2379874 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

