Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 6.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.51. 14,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 387,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 61,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,736,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,362,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 11,804 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $125,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 770,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,174,962.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,393 shares of company stock worth $3,378,427. Insiders own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tricida in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

